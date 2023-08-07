Govt to buy vehicles for DC, UNOs ahead of parliamentary polls

EC secretariat has sent a proposal to the finance ministry on 25 July to procure vehicles for its officials in Dhaka, Chattogram and Tangail ahead of the national election. The letter stated that the vehicles used by regional election officials and senior district election officials in the field level are almost unusable.

The EC proposed procuring new vehicles for the offices where the cars are more than 10 years old. The letter did not mention anything on the price of the cars.

EC secretariat’s additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told Prothom Alo that new vehicles would be procured before the election if the finance ministry approves the proposal.

Meanwhile, Land Record and Survey Department has sent a letter to the finance ministry seeking permission to buy seven vehicles for conducting surveys effectively. The DLRS authorities said it will need Tk 50 million to buy seven Mitsubishi ASX SUVs. The department’s director general Abdul Barik sent the letter on 16 July.