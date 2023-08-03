Men-muscle-money, major obstacles for women's nomination in election

Although women strive equally in the field, men remain ahead in the race to get party nomination in elections. Men are highlighted more in the news of election campaigns tooo.

The major obstacles for women to get nomination in election are men, muscle and money. Urging more women to be given nomination in the upcoming national election, these observations were raised in a discussion to exchange views.

Democracy International (DI) organised the event titled ‘Advancing Women’s Leadership in Elections’ at a hotel in the capital this Wednesday. Speakers at the event also proposed a bill to pass a law in the national parliament to help women with electoral expenses in future.