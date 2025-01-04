Mothers don’t know how to make and feed saline to children properly

Majority of the mothers in the country either cannot or do not read what’s written on the saline packets. Many don’t know how to prepare and feed saline to children in the proper way. The fact that preparing saline in the wrong method and feeding that to children without following the rule can be harmful is unknown to mothers.

This information came up in a research conducted by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) recently. The research was carried out on the mothers of the children aged below five, who had been admitted with diarrhoea in the icddr,b hospital in Mohakhali of Dhaka. Data were collected from 350 mothers through survey in this research. Plus, in-depth interview were taken from 31 of those mothers.

ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts) packets produced by Essential Drugs Company Limited, Social Marketing Company or any other pharmaceutical company approved by the government come with instructions on preparing, feeding and preserving the saline on the package. The instruction says that the entire contents of the ORS packet should be mixed well in half a liter of uncontaminated water.