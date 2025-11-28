Expatriate postal ballot registration reaches 70,660

A total of 70,660 expatriate Bangladeshis have so far registered for the country’s first-ever postal voting system, enabling them to cast their ballots in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad election and the referendum.

According to updated figures released on the Election Commission (EC) website showed that 70,660 expatriate voters had completed registration through the “Postal Vote BD” app as of 11:30 am today, Friday. Of them, 59,510 are men and 11,150 are women.

Country-wise registration shows 14,236 voters in the United States followed by 9,075 in South Korea, 7,087 in Canada, 6,452 in Japan, 6,027 in Australia and 4,480 in South Africa.