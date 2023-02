Former Indian cricket team captain and ex-president of BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, and his wife Dona Ganguly met the prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban, reports UNB.

PM's speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam told reporters after the meeting.

President of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan Papon was also present at the time.

Ganguly arrived in Dhaka on a private visit on Thursday after several years.