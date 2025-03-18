Country’s longest railway bridge inaugurated on Jamuna River

The bridge has dual gauge double tracks. Operation of the train on the bridge started on 12 February.

Jamuna rail bridge project director Al Fattah Md Masudur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the distance between the stations at two ends of the bridge is 13 kms. It would not take more than seven minutes to cross the bridge.

He further said earlier a train used to take 20-25 minutes to cross Jamuna bridge. But trains will take less time to cross the bridge now while the number of trains will also increase.

Trains are not using the old Jamuna bridge since the construction of the new bridge.

The 4.8 km bridge construction project was taken in December 2016. The initially estimated cost was just over Tk 97.34 billion and the work was scheduled to complete in 2023. Later the revised cost stood at Tk 167.8 billion and the tenure was extended to 2025.