US doesn't support specific political party in Bangladesh: Peter Haas

United States ambassador in Dhaka Peter D Haas has said the US expects the next parliament election in Bangladesh will be held in a free and fair manner and his country does not supports any specific political party.

An election without political violence is important for prosperity, the US ambassador noted.

The US envoy made the remarks while addressing the AmCham September luncheon meeting on “US-Bangladesh bilateral relations: Business and trade as keys to expansion” organised by American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday.