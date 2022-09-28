US doesn't support specific political party in Bangladesh: Peter Haas

AmCham president Syed Ershad Ahmed and vice president Syed Mohammad Kamal, former ministers, economists and civil society members, among others, were present at the event.
Peter Haas placed five goals on the US-Bangladesh relations. These are: peaceful and stable Bangladesh, democracy, good governance and human rights, social and environmental tolerance, cooperation in repatriation of Rohingya refugees, and expansion of US investment in Bangladesh.
The US-Bangladesh ties will deepen further in future, he said.
Peter Haas said the US is keen to see peaceful and safe Bangladesh and a military relation exists between both countries and the bilateral relations is strengthening to develop the armed forces of Bangladesh.
Impact of climate change falls on this country, he said adding, private sector is getting involved to face the challenge of climate change and 40 million people of Bangladesh are trying to come out from poverty.
Peter Haas said Bangladesh is going to be added to the list of developing countries and the US investors are keen to invest here, that is why a full time commercial attaché has been appointed.
He further said Bangladesh has sheltered Rohingya people of Myanmar because of humanitarian ground amidst many hindrances. Now work is on the safe repatriation of them and the US is assisting these Rohingya refugees on education, health and security.
Addressing the event, AmCham president Syed Ershad Ahmed said trade and commence between Bangladesh and the US will rise by 20 per cent once port management and customs process improve.