Bangladesh seeks a 50-year masterplan from China for water management

Calling China the master of water management, the chief adviser said Bangladesh has a lot to learn from the country and urged China to share the vision of president Xi Jinping in water management with the country.

“We have come here to learn from you: how we can make water resources useful to people,” he said.

The chief adviser said that the increase of population and demand for development are why people are grabbing lands by riversides.

The same demand has increased in upper riparian India, he said, adding that siltation was also causing a problem creating land in the middle of rivers, shrinking them sometimes, leading them to death.