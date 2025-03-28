Bangladesh seeks a 50-year masterplan from China for water management
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has sought a 50-year masterplan from China to manage the river and water system in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers.
The chief adviser made the call when Li Guoying, water resources minister of China, met him at a state guest house in Beijing on the third day of his four-day visit to the Asian country, according to a statement shared on the chief adviser’s Facebook handle.
During his discussion with the Chinese minister, Professor Yunus praised the Chinese water and flood management system, saying the country has done wonders in managing some of the intractable water issues. “We have the same problem that you have. So, we'll be happy if you share your experiences”.
“Bangladesh is a delta country; we have a country crisscrossed with hundreds of rivers. Water gives us life, but sometimes it becomes an enemy. Now that the population has increased manifold, we have to remain careful what kind of damages it causes to the ecosystem,” he added.
Calling China the master of water management, the chief adviser said Bangladesh has a lot to learn from the country and urged China to share the vision of president Xi Jinping in water management with the country.
“We have come here to learn from you: how we can make water resources useful to people,” he said.
The chief adviser said that the increase of population and demand for development are why people are grabbing lands by riversides.
The same demand has increased in upper riparian India, he said, adding that siltation was also causing a problem creating land in the middle of rivers, shrinking them sometimes, leading them to death.
The Chinese minister acknowledged that China and Bangladesh share a similar challenge in water management. He promised technical support and expertise to Bangladesh.
“To manage water is a key management issue for Bangladesh; China is facing similar challenges,” he said, acknowledging that 85 per cent of Bangladesh’s people live in flood-prone plains, which has made water management complicated for the country.
He said that President Xi has put forward a master plan for China which the country was using to overcome the challenges in water management.
“We need your help to design the plan for us,” the chief adviser said.
The chief adviser added that Bangladesh’s problem lies not just with one river but with the system.
He mentioned the Teesta river system and cleaning the polluted water in rivers surrounding Dhaka for particular help.
The chief adviser is now on a four-day visit in China, holding meetings with Chinese leaders and investors to boost mutual cooperation with the country.