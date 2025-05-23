ICT investigation officers can now arrest accused, suspects
The International Crimes Tribunal has amended some rules of procedures to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act empowering investigation officers of the ICT to arrest any accused or suspects.
In addition, if the tribunal issues an arrest warrant against an accused, the law enforcement agencies as well as the investigating officer and the concerned prosecutor can arrest the accused under the warrant.
The International Crimes Tribunal today published a gazette in this regard.
The notification was issued by the Tribunal's Registrar ASM Ruhul Imran on the orders of the Tribunal's Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, Members M Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury and Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud.