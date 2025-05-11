ICT Act: Prosecution hails gazette with provisions to punish political party

The government has published a gazette of amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal (ACT) Act adding provisions to take punitive action against any political party, associate bodies or supporters.

A gazette of the amendment was issued on Saturday.

Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim, Prosecutor (Administration) of the International Crimes Tribunal, stated on Sunday that the recent amendments to the tribunal’s law now allow for punitive actions against organisations and the prosecution considers this a timely and appropriate step.

He further noted that while existing laws in Bangladesh already provide mechanisms to ban organisations or take punitive action against them, trials conducted under an internationally recognised tribunal like the ICT would mean greater credibility and public acceptance.