ICT Act: Prosecution hails gazette with provisions to punish political party
The government has published a gazette of amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal (ACT) Act adding provisions to take punitive action against any political party, associate bodies or supporters.
A gazette of the amendment was issued on Saturday.
Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim, Prosecutor (Administration) of the International Crimes Tribunal, stated on Sunday that the recent amendments to the tribunal’s law now allow for punitive actions against organisations and the prosecution considers this a timely and appropriate step.
He further noted that while existing laws in Bangladesh already provide mechanisms to ban organisations or take punitive action against them, trials conducted under an internationally recognised tribunal like the ICT would mean greater credibility and public acceptance.
A special meeting of the interim government's advisory council on Sunday approved the proposed amendments to the ICT Act. The meeting decided that all activities of the Awami League, including its presence in cyberspace, would be banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of the party and its leaders in the ICT is completed.
This decision was taken to ensure national security, safeguard the country's sovereignty, protect leaders and activists of the July movement, and ensure the safety of plaintiffs and witnesses involved in the tribunal.
Additionally, the advisory council decided that the "July Declaration" would be finalised and published within the next 30 working days.
Following the decision of the advisory council, the ICT Act has now been amended through the issuance of an ordinance. The ordinance states that, notwithstanding anything contained in this law or any other applicable laws, if the Tribunal is convinced that any organisation has committed, ordered, attempted, aided, incited, supported, conspired, cooperated in, or in any other way facilitated the commission of an offence under Section 3, Subsection (2) of this Act, then the Tribunal shall have the authority to suspend or ban the activities of that organisation, officially ban the organisation, suspend or cancel its registration or licence, and seize its assets.
The law also provides a definition of the term “organisation.” Under this law, "organisation" includes any political party. It also extends to any entity, body, or group that is subordinate to, affiliated with, or associated with such a party.