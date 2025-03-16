Chief Adviser to go to China 26 Mar, meeting with President Xi 28 Mar: Press Secretary

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen today called on the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss the upcoming China tour of the Chief Adviser.

Highlighting the outcomes of the meeting, Alam said the Boao Forum for Asia is called Davos of the East where top leaders of Asia and different countries and chief executive officers (CEOs) of giant global firms participate.

On the sidelines of the forum, he said, the Chief Adviser is likely to have meetings with CEOs of some companies.

The first bilateral meeting between Prof Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held in Beijing on 28 March, the press secretary said.