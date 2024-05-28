Cyclone Remal leaves trail of destruction in coastal region

Cyclone Remal has left a trail of destruction in the coastal regions of the country. At least 10 died in the cyclone, most of them killed by falling trees and wall collapses.

The storm has destroyed 150,000 houses and village after village was submerged after the embankment broke, fish enclosures have been swept away, road communication has been snapped at some places, saline water intruded due to collapse of embankments leading to depletion of fresh water sources.

State minister for disaster management and relief Mohibbur Rahman said in a press conference at the secretariat on Monday afternoon that 10 people died in Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola and Chattogram due to Cyclone Rimal. Among them, three each died in Barishal and Bhola and one each died in Khulna, Satkhira, Patuakhali and Chattogram districts.