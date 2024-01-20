Foreign minister hold talks Indian counterpart Jaishankar on NAM summit's sidelines

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud today held his maiden bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) currently being held in Kampala, Uganda.

"Both the leaders discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways to carry forward the existing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries," said a foreign ministry press release here this evening.

While Jaishankar congratulated Hasan Mahmud in his new role as foreign minister, they also discussed about the upcoming visit of Bangladesh foreign minister to New Delhi, it added.

"India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength," Jaishankar wrote in his X handle (former tweeter) after the meeting.

"Look forward to receiving him (Hasan) in Delhi soon," he wrote.