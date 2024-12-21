Drive against extortionists to begin in 2 or 3 days: DMP commissioner
List of extortionists in Dhaka city is being prepared and drives against them will begin within two or three days, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali on Saturday.
“The prices of essential commodities are on the rise due to extortion and no one involved in extortion will be spared, ” he said at a view-exchange meeting with police, students and residents of Ramna area at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in the capital.
He said low and middle income group people have been going through terrible hardship due to the skyrocketing prices of daily essentials caused by the extortion.
Noting that the mugging incidents in Dhaka have increased, Sazzat urged people to be cautious while moving on roads.
He also urged hawkers to refrain from extortion and to do their business in an orderly manner on streets.
Besides, terming the motorcycle as a risky vehicle, the DMP boss assured that the discipline will be brought in traffic system.
Expressing concern over the excessive use of horns in traffic congestion, the DMP commissioner said, “Drivers who repeatedly blow their horns will face action soon.”