Drive against extortionists to begin in 2 or 3 days: DMP commissioner

List of extortionists in Dhaka city is being prepared and drives against them will begin within two or three days, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali on Saturday.

“The prices of essential commodities are on the rise due to extortion and no one involved in extortion will be spared, ” he said at a view-exchange meeting with police, students and residents of Ramna area at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in the capital.

He said low and middle income group people have been going through terrible hardship due to the skyrocketing prices of daily essentials caused by the extortion.