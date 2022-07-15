Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque departs

Former supreme court judge and Language Movement activist Kazi Ebadul Hoque passed away due to age-related ailments at a city hospital on Thursday night at the age of 82, UNB reports.

Ebadul Hoque is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui and law minister Anisul Huq on Friday expressed their condolences at the demise of the former judge of the Appellate Division.