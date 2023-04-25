Closed factories caused gas overflow in Dhaka: Ministry of energy

In many areas, announcements were made from local mosques requesting the people to not turn on gas stoves or light match sticks.

The news of a gas leak first came from Rampura. The locals dialed the national emergency number 999 and the police came to the spot to investigate.

Rampura Police Station’s officer-in-charge Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo at around 11:00pm, “the police officers smelled the gas at the spot. We have informed Titas. The Titas officials will look into it and take the necessary steps.”