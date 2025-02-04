Consensus commission to hold first meeting in mid February
Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said the first meeting of the National Consensus Commission will be held in mid of February at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.
He told a press briefing at the academy this evening after chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with the chiefs of six reform commissions.
Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam, deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and assistant press secretary Suchismita Tithi were present at a press briefing.
About the outcome of the meeting, Asif Nazrul said they hope that the full reports of the six reform commissions will be divulged on 8 February.
At the same time, on 8 February, chiefs of the six commissions unanimously will provide recommendations on what reforms should be done, he said.
The law adviser said, on the same day, the reports and recommendations of the reform commissions will be reached out to all political parties and stakeholders belonging to the July uprising.
"And then in consultation with all political parties and stakeholders of the July uprising, the first meeting of the National Consensus Commission will be held in mid February," he said.
Asif Nazrul said the date of the meeting will be fixed in consultation with all the political parties and stakeholders, while chief adviser and National Consensus Commission chief Professor Muhammad Yunus will preside over the meeting.
Representatives of all political parties and stakeholders of the July uprising will join the meeting, he said.
"We hope we will continue the talks, which will begin in February, in Ramadan if possible," he said.
Asif Nazrul said the six commissions were formed aiming to transition to the path of fair elections and to carry out some essential state reform works.