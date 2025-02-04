Consensus commission to hold first meeting in mid February

Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said the first meeting of the National Consensus Commission will be held in mid of February at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

He told a press briefing at the academy this evening after chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with the chiefs of six reform commissions.

Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam, deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and assistant press secretary Suchismita Tithi were present at a press briefing.