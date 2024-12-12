37 young men held hostage in Libya after being lured to Italy

According to the families, the traffickers promised jobs in Italy with salaries of Tk 100,000 to 150,000 per month and took Tk 1.5 million from each victim. However, instead of sending them to Italy, they were first taken to Dubai and then to Libya, where they were held captive.

The victims were subjected to physical and mental torture. Every week, the traffickers demanded Tk 4,000 to Tk 5,000 per person for food. They also demanded Tk 2.2 million from each family for the release of the hostages. During video calls, the families were shown horrific scenes of torture, including the removal of fingernails. The victims and their families are now caught in a dire situation.

Kalpana Khatun from Khajurtola village said that her son, who had passed the SSC exams with a GPA of 5, was lured by Sagar to leave for Italy in late February. To send him abroad, she sold 10 kathas of land, took loans from two NGOs, and also sent her son a total of Tk 100,000 over the last nine months. Now, she is forced to flee her home due to creditors demanding repayment.