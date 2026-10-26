Madrasah head accused of kidnapping student after she rejects his romantic proposal

According to the case statement, all the accused are from Char Bawla village in Mymensingh Sadar upazila. The student was in Class Eight at a girls’ madrasah run by Ariful Islam.

He allegedly made romantic advances towards her and harassed her in various ways. When she refused his advances, he threatened to kidnap her.

After the student told her family about the matter, they asked Ariful to stop such behaviour. Angered by this, he allegedly continued to intimidate and threaten them.

The case statement says that on the morning of 10 October, after the student arrived at the madrasah, Ariful allegedly took her away by force with the help of his associates.