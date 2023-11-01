PM Hasina launches local currency card TakaPay

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has unveiled the first ever local currency card, "TakaPay", aiming to reduce dependency on international cards such as Visa, Mastercard as well as to save foreign currencies.

She inaugurated the national card scheme at a programme at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday morning.

Bangladesh Bank (BB), Sonali Bank, City Bank and Brac Bank were virtually connected to the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Hasina said today's national card scheme TakaPay is another step towards building Smart Bangladesh. The sovereign domestic payment system is also an initiative for the cashless society in Bangladesh.

The TakaPay card is being issued by state-owned Sonali Bank alongside private sector's City Bank and BRAC Bank in collaboration with the Bangladesh central bank.