RU BCL expels 4 leaders, activists

Mushfik Tahmid Tonmoy had previously faced expulsion from the organization in 2022 due to his association with a proxy examination racket. However, his expulsion order was rescinded four months later, in December 2022, by the BCL central committee.

Tonmoy, who is also a resident of Shah Mokhdum Hall, was one of eleven BCL leaders who were identified by government agencies in November 2017 for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities and the Yaba drug trade.

A press release signed by BCL central committee office secretary Meftahul Islam Pantho on Saturday evening stated that in view of an unwanted incident happened recently, the four leaders of Rajshahi University unit had been expelled from the organisation for their involvement in anti-organisational, anti-disciplinary and criminal activities.