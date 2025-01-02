Chief adviser opens health card distribution programme for July victims

Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday inaugurated the health card distribution programme of the Ministry of Health to ensure free health treatment to the victims of the July uprising in the country’s all public hospitals.

The chief adviser inaugurated the programme at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Wednesday evening.

Dr. Yunus handed over health cards to two students, who were injured in the uprising at the function.

The injured who received the health cards are Ifat Hossain, a student of Narsingdi United College, and Israt Jahan Emu, a student of the Disaster Management Department at Dhaka University.

Ifat lost his eyesight in police firing in Narsingdi during the movement on July 19 last year. Israt, who was seriously injured in an attack of banned Chhatra League on female students at DU on July 15, is currently undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The chief advisor spoke to both of them and inquired about their medical treatment and other issues.

According to the Ministry of Health, the health cards will be distributed every week at a specific district among those injured in the July uprising.