Be more active in strengthening economic diplomacy: PM to diplomats

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has directed Bangladeshi diplomats to be more active in strengthening economic diplomacy aiming to maintain the country's graduation as a developing nation through increasing trade and export.

"You (diplomats) will have to be active in strengthening economic diplomacy alongside brightening the image of the country," she told a regional envoy conference at her place of residence here on Monday evening.

Bangladeshi diplomats stationed in the Middle East countries joined it.

Since Bangladesh is going to graduate as a developing country, she said attention needs to be paid to those countries, where, Bangladesh could enhance its trade and business and be benefited as a developing country.