Nearly 400,000 stranded in Sylhet as flood worsens

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days has worsened the flood situation in Sylhet for the second time in just 20 days. Nearly 400,000 people in the Sylhet metropolitan area and throughout the district are now stranded.

In the metropolitan area alone, 10,000 people across 15 wards have been affected by flooding, according to Sylhet district administration sources on Tuesday afternoon.

Sylhet experienced the first phase of flooding on 27 May, affecting approximately seven lakh people across all upazilas. The water had not fully receded when heavy rainfall and hill torrents hit again on June 15, worsening the situation by Eid day (17 June).