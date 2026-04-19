India names former minister Dinesh Trivedi as next High Commissioner to Bangladesh

This will be the first political appointee in the neighbourhood after a long time, the HT report added.

Dinesh Trivedi is a former member of parliament from West Bengal’s Barrackpore. He also served as a central minister during the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) era of Manmohan Singh as a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), holding the minister of state for health and family welfare and then the railway ministry portfolio.

The appointment of Dinesh Trivedi as India’s next High Commissioner to Bangladesh is currently awaiting approval from the Government of Bangladesh.