Bangladesh, Botswana agree to share expertise in agriculture, fisheries

Bangladesh and Botswana have agreed to identify potential areas of cooperation in agriculture, livestock and fisheries and exchange technical knowledge and expertise in the agriculture sector, reports UNB.

The two countries agreed to continue discussions in agriculture and fisheries at the government, farmers and expert levels.

State minister Md Shahriar Alam, who is on a two-day official bilateral visit to Botswana, met with Botswana's minister of Agriculture Fidelis M Malao in Gaborone Friday.

Shahriar was accompanied by the Bangladesh High Commissioner in Pretoria, foreign ministry officials and embassy officials.