Court orders to seize tax records of 7 including Tipu Munshi, Mujibul Haque
A court has ordered seizure of the income tax records of seven individuals, including former Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and retired Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik.
Shihabul Islam, acting senior special judge of Dhaka Metropolitan, issued the order today, Sunday, following applications submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The others whose tax documents have been ordered to be seized are- Tipu Munshi’s wife Malbika Munshi, former Railways Minister Mujibul Haque, former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, former State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman, and former Member of Parliament Golam Faruk Khondaker.
Respective court bench assistant Md Riaz Hossain said that ACC investigation officers submitted separate applications seeking orders to seize the tax records of these seven individuals. The court granted all of those applications.
The seven are accused in cases filed over allegations of abuse of power and accumulation of wealth inconsistent with their known sources of income.
The applications stated that seizing their income tax records is necessary for the sake of the investigations.