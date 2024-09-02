Abdus Sobhan on fresh remand, Tipu Munshi sent to jail
A court in Dhaka on Monday put Awami League publicity secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap on a fresh remand for three days in a case filed over the killing of apparel worker Rubel in the capital’s Adabor area.
The court also sent former commerce minister Tipu Munshi to jail in another case over the killing of certain Sumon Sikder in the capital Badda.
Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court passed the orders around 7:30 am on Monday.
Prior to this, police produced Abdus Sobhan Golap before the court after grilling him in remand for seven days, and also sought remand for seven more days.
Police said in the remand plea it is necessary to interrogate Abdus Sobhan Golap in remand to find out the orderers and the instigators of the Rubel killing.
But, Abdus Sobhan Golap’s lawyers appealed for cancelling the remand, and the court then granted three days in remand after hearing the both sides.
Abdus Sobhan Golap was arrested from the capital’s Nakhalpara area on 25 August after he went into hiding following the fall of the Awami League government in the wake of student-people uprising on 5 August.
Tipu Munshi in jail
The Dhaka CMM court also sent former commerce minister Tipu Munshi to jail in a case over the killing of Sumon Sikder in Badda.
Prior to this, police produced him before the court after interrogating him during a four-day remand, and the court then ordered police to send Tipu Munshi to jail.
Rapid Action Battalion said on 28 August that Tipu Munshi has been arrested from the capital’s Gulshan area.