Abdus Sobhan on fresh remand, Tipu Munshi sent to jail

A court in Dhaka on Monday put Awami League publicity secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap on a fresh remand for three days in a case filed over the killing of apparel worker Rubel in the capital’s Adabor area.

The court also sent former commerce minister Tipu Munshi to jail in another case over the killing of certain Sumon Sikder in the capital Badda.

Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court passed the orders around 7:30 am on Monday.