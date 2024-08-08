Syeda Rizwana Hasan lays emphasis on reforms

Syeda Rizwana Hasan said it will be the main job for the interim government to reform the state, eliminate discrimination and establish human rights as well as good governance.

She is now at Bangabhaban and going to be sworn in as an advisor to the interim government.

While speaking to the media, she laid emphasis on reformation. In response to a query on the tenure of the government, she said, “Please do not ask any embarrassing and difficult questions. Just like you, I have come here to work.”