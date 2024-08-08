Syeda Rizwana Hasan lays emphasis on reforms
Syeda Rizwana Hasan said it will be the main job for the interim government to reform the state, eliminate discrimination and establish human rights as well as good governance.
She is now at Bangabhaban and going to be sworn in as an advisor to the interim government.
While speaking to the media, she laid emphasis on reformation. In response to a query on the tenure of the government, she said, “Please do not ask any embarrassing and difficult questions. Just like you, I have come here to work.”
When asked about the interim government’s main objective, she said, “The main objective will be establishing human rights, eliminating discrimination, and establishing good governance.”
Apart from her, other would-be advisors have also arrived at the Bangabhaban and taken their respective seats.
The interim government is going to be sworn in soon.
Leaders of BNP, Jatiya Party and Jamaat leaders are present. Mujahidul Islam Selim and Kader Siddiqi are also present. But none of Awami League leaders has been seen. No leader of pro-Awami League professional bodies is seen. However, many leaders of pro-BNP professional bodies are seen. Military and civil high officials and diplomats are present.