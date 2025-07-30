SIMs exceeding 10 per NID to be deactivated: BTRC

The government has made a new regulation that allows a maximum of 10 registered SIM cards under one National Identity Card.

Users who currently have more than 10 registered SIMs will have their additional SIMs gradually deactivated.

However, before this deactivation process begins, users will be given the opportunity to cancel the registration of any unnecessary SIMs on their own. The entire process is expected to be completed by November.

In May, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) decided to limit the number of SIMs per user.

Considering national security, unhealthy competition among operators, and international practices, it was decided to cap the number of SIMs registered under one NID at 10.

*More to follow…