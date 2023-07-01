Many sacrificial animals remain unsold

The number of sacrificial animals remained unsold during this year’s Eid-ul-Azha more than last year. According to the Department of Livestock Services, the number of sacrificial animals was 350,000 less than this year's demand.

Cattle farmers said people are in financial crisis this year, and that is why demand of small-size animals was more. Besides, people also shared sacrificial animals significantly this year. Financial crisis is the main reason for more number of sacrificial animals remaining unsold.