Poet Asad Chowdhury passes way

Poet Asad Chowdhury has passed away. He breathed his last at a hospital in Toronto, Canada.

The poet's youngest son Zarif Chowdhury confirmed the matter in a message to Prothom Alo.

Messaging Prothom Alo over WhatsApp from Toronto, Zarif Chowdhury said, "Abbu died at Oshawa Lakeridge Hospital in Toronto. He passed away at 3:00 am Thursday."