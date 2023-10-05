Poet Asad Chowdhury passes way

Poet Asad Chowdhury has passed away. He breathed his last at a hospital in Toronto, Canada.
The poet's youngest son Zarif Chowdhury confirmed the matter in a message to Prothom Alo.
Messaging Prothom Alo over WhatsApp from Toronto, Zarif Chowdhury said, "Abbu died at Oshawa Lakeridge Hospital in Toronto. He passed away at 3:00 am Thursday."
Poet Asad Chowdhury has two sons and a daughter. They all live in Toronto, said Zarif Chowdhury.
Asad Chowdhury rose to fame with his first volume of poems, 'Tabak Deya Paan'. In 1987 he won the Bangla Academy Award. In 2013 he received the Ekushey Padak.
Asad Chowdhury was born on 11 February 1943 in Mehendiganj, Bakerganj.