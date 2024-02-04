UGC committee to investigate recruitment irregularities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed an inquiry committee to investigate allegations of irregularities in recent recruitments at Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU).

The education ministry directed the formation of a three-member committee in response to complaints from the University Teachers' Association.

The Teachers' Association has lodged complaints against the vice-chancellor and administration of the university, citing various irregularities such as appointments made without financial approval, violation of university laws, appointments made without official posts, appointments made without proper applications, and violations of appointment criteria.