Patuakhali Science and Technology University
UGC committee to investigate recruitment irregularities
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed an inquiry committee to investigate allegations of irregularities in recent recruitments at Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU).
The education ministry directed the formation of a three-member committee in response to complaints from the University Teachers' Association.
The Teachers' Association has lodged complaints against the vice-chancellor and administration of the university, citing various irregularities such as appointments made without financial approval, violation of university laws, appointments made without official posts, appointments made without proper applications, and violations of appointment criteria.
On 28 January, the University Grants Commission (UGC) formed an inquiry committee, with UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman appointed as the convener. The committee comprises Amirul Islam Sheikh, Deputy Director of the Public University Management Department, as the member secretary, and Abdul Alim, Deputy Director of the Finance and Accounts Department, as a member.
Ferdous Zaman told Prothom Alo that they will promptly begin an investigation into the alleged irregularities surrounding recent appointments at the university.
According to discussions with some university teachers, it has come to light that the university authorities issued a circular on 16 November, 2022, to recruit 39 officers and employees.
However, on 2 December, the University Board of Regents appointed 58 individuals. Allegations have surfaced that among those appointed are relatives of the Vice-Chancellor's son, as well as other senior officials and political figures.
Subsequently, on 27 December, the Teachers' Association filed a written complaint with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) regarding the irregularities in the appointments. The complaint outlined discrepancies observed in the recruitment process, including discrepancies in manpower data, notification posts, and the number of positions advertised.
Following the complaint, on 14 January, DSHE's Science and Technology section wrote to the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to investigate the Teachers' Association's complaint. In response, the UGC formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.