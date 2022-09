Oikya NAP president Pankaj Bhattacharya and general secretary Asadullah Tarek expressed their grief over the death of politician, author and journalist Ranesh Maitra.

Ranesh Maitra is the author of more than a dozen books. He was one of the founders of Chhatra Union and National Awami Party (NAP) as well as a notable organiser of the Liberation War, Tanti Adhikar Andolan, and farmhands’ movement in Ghughudaha and Beel Kurania.