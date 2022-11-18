Children going through painful experiences

A major share of the country’s children and adolescents are falling victim to physical and mental abuse. They are subject sexual abuse. They are victims of negligence socially and in the family.

The social media has become dangerous for many adolescents. And, the media is failing to play an constructive role in this regard.

This picture has come up in 26 separate researches conducted on children and adolescents of the country. The studies have been done by the public health and informatics department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The abstracts of these studies that took five years to complete were presented in an event held at BSMMU on Thursday.