State reforms obstructed by power politics and bureaucratic clout: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) stated in a statement today, Friday, that the potential for establishing an accountable government system and reforming the state, which emerged through the mass uprising in July, is being hindered by power politics and bureaucratic influence.

TIB pointed out that due to the interim government's lack of strategic planning and bold initiatives, as well as compromises with bureaucratic resistance, the foundation for state reform has not been established.

The implementation of constitutional amendments and the July National Charter after the 13th National Assembly elections has become dependent on the whims of the ruling coalition.

On the other hand, the opposition coalition is busy with partisan political interests rather than playing a supportive role in state reform for the public interest.

TIB's Executive Director, Iftekharuzzaman, mentioned that there was a commitment in the 31-point demand and the election manifesto to implement state reforms and the July National Charter word for word.

However, uncertainty has arisen over the reform process as the members of parliament from the winning party did not take the oath as members of the proposed Constitutional Reform Commission. According to him, the process of constitutional amendment, lawmaking, and institutional reform is now dependent on the inclinations of the ruling coalition.