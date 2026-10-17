State reforms obstructed by power politics and bureaucratic clout: TIB
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) stated in a statement today, Friday, that the potential for establishing an accountable government system and reforming the state, which emerged through the mass uprising in July, is being hindered by power politics and bureaucratic influence.
TIB pointed out that due to the interim government's lack of strategic planning and bold initiatives, as well as compromises with bureaucratic resistance, the foundation for state reform has not been established.
The implementation of constitutional amendments and the July National Charter after the 13th National Assembly elections has become dependent on the whims of the ruling coalition.
On the other hand, the opposition coalition is busy with partisan political interests rather than playing a supportive role in state reform for the public interest.
TIB's Executive Director, Iftekharuzzaman, mentioned that there was a commitment in the 31-point demand and the election manifesto to implement state reforms and the July National Charter word for word.
However, uncertainty has arisen over the reform process as the members of parliament from the winning party did not take the oath as members of the proposed Constitutional Reform Commission. According to him, the process of constitutional amendment, lawmaking, and institutional reform is now dependent on the inclinations of the ruling coalition.
Noting that the current government has turned many of the 133 ordinances issued by the interim government into law, TIB's Executive Director said that only those ordinances that strengthened the executive branch have been passed. On the other hand, ordinances assisting in establishing accountability have been repealed or suspended.
Iftekharuzzaman stated that the path to establishing an accountable government system is being obstructed by the collusion of power politics and bureaucratic forces. At the same time, practices of grabbing, extortion, and politicisation are making state reform and the implementation of the July Charter difficult with a "now it's our turn" mentality.
TIB has also raised questions about the government's role in ensuring the independence of the judiciary. The statement noted that by repealing the Supreme Court Secretariat (Amendment) Ordinance and the Supreme Court Judges Appointment Ordinance, the government has taken a stance opposed to state reform. Furthermore, by not converting the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Amendment Ordinance into law with necessary amendments and reverting to the 2004 law, the opportunity to overcome the trust deficit in the commission has been obstructed.
TIB expressed concern about the National Human Rights Commission as well.
According to the organisation, repealing the ordinance related to the commission and enacting a new law is contrary to public aspirations for establishing an independent and effective commission and conflicted with international standards.
Moreover, by repealing the Disappearances Prevention and Remedy Ordinance, an opportunity has been created to protect agencies responsible for human rights violations.
TIB also criticised the move to make the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) more powerful under a new identity instead of dissolving it. Additionally, the statement noted that although there is a consensus among political parties on forming an independent police commission, no initiatives have been taken in this regard.
Regarding the disclosure of assets by elected public representatives, Iftekharuzzaman said there was consensus on publishing the asset details of all elected public representatives within three months of assuming office and regularly updating them.
However, after the members of parliament were sworn in, there is no reflection of such directives or practices. These steps risk establishing an unaccountable power structure instead of ensuring accountability of the executive branch.
Iftekharuzzaman also questioned why the government and political parties are not learning from the consequences of turning the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, ACC, and National Human Rights Commission into partisan institutions during authoritarian regimes.
The TIB statement said that during the drafting of the July National Charter, an unprecedented political consensus emerged amidst Bangladesh's divided political culture.
The organisation called upon all political parties to demonstrate similar goodwill and wisdom to achieve the goal of state reform.