Long queue of consumers but not sufficient goods on trucks

Housemaid Sima Akter came to Karwan Bazar around 11:30 am hearing about the TCB’s trucksale of rice, lentil, edible oil and potatoes in front of the TCB (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) Bhaban at an affordable rate.

She could avail the products after waiting in the queue for nearly three hours.

While returning home, she told Prothom Alo, “Though I had to suffer, I could buy the products at a cheaper rate.”

However, many waiting in the queue for a long time were not so lucky like Sima Akter. They had to return empty handed as the number of consumers were higher than the amount of products that the truck was carrying.