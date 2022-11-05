PM asks youths to work for forming cooperative

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the youth folk to engage in inspiring people to form a cooperative for boosting food production and pulling the country ahead further.

"Youth folk will have to come forward. We can go a long way if the youths do their activities in bringing village people together as everyone will have the responsibility," she said.

The premier was addressing a function on the 51st National Cooperatives Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) as the chief guest on Saturday, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She asked the youth folk not to chase after the job rather to get involved in food production activities such as poultry and fish cultivation by forming cooperatives.

Referring to the 100 special economic zones being established by the government, she said, "you (youths) can set up food processing factories there, which will not only meet the local demand but also can help export to abroad."

Sheikh Hasina said she believes that the country could attain desired economic success through cooperatives.