Interim government to take nation forward thru unity: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today reiterated that the interim government would take the nation forward through unity.

"...because the government was born amid unity; it was created through unity. When we work alone and see no one is beside us, we feel weak a bit. And when you all sit together, we get courage in mind that we remain united. We were born amid unity and the unity is our strength," he said while delivering his opening speech at a meeting with political parties here.

The interim government, led by chief adviser Prof Yunus, is holding the all-party conference over the proposed July Proclamation at the Foreign Service Academy.

Mentioning that the government gets rejuvenated through unity, Prof Yunus said one day, the students of the July revolution came to him and told him that they would make a declaration - the July Proclamation.