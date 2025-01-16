Interim government to take nation forward thru unity: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today reiterated that the interim government would take the nation forward through unity.
"...because the government was born amid unity; it was created through unity. When we work alone and see no one is beside us, we feel weak a bit. And when you all sit together, we get courage in mind that we remain united. We were born amid unity and the unity is our strength," he said while delivering his opening speech at a meeting with political parties here.
The interim government, led by chief adviser Prof Yunus, is holding the all-party conference over the proposed July Proclamation at the Foreign Service Academy.
Mentioning that the government gets rejuvenated through unity, Prof Yunus said one day, the students of the July revolution came to him and told him that they would make a declaration - the July Proclamation.
"I tried to understand what proclamation they are going to make. I told them that it would not happen," he said, adding that he advised the students to make the proclamation involving all stakeholders of the July revolution.
Noting that the aim of the today's meeting is to finalise the July Proclamation in unison, the chief adviser said if it could not be made unitedly, they do not need to announce it.
Stating that the nation remained united, he pledged that he would maintain the unity as long as his interim government would remain in power.
"We must go on this path. Give us this courage. Today, I feel courage by sitting with you again," he added.
Prof Yunus said if the July proclamation could be declared through unity, it would be good for the country and become good internationally too, showing the countrymen and the world that the unity of the nation remains solid.
The all-party meeting began at the Foreign Service Academy aiming to finalise proclamation of the July Revolution.
On 14 January, adviser Mahfuj Alam at a press briefing said that the council of advisers formulated a draft of the July Proclamation and held talks with some political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and many stakeholders to get their opinions.
He hoped that an all-party meeting on Thursday would reach a consensus to finalise the document of July Proclamation.