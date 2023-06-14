Cabinet committee's growing concern over unyielding drug users

Government's efforts, including the declaration of a 'war' on drugs, have failed to achieve the anticipated reduction in the number of drug addicts. Instead, the figures have witnessed an alarming increase.

The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order expressed concern over the increase in the spread of drugs. At the same time, they directed the local administration to take more effective action against the menace.

During the Tuesday afternoon meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order, a range of topics concerning law and order, including drug control, were extensively deliberated upon and recommendations were put forward.

Several ministers and state ministers were present in the meeting. Besides, top level officials of law enforcement and various organisations participated in the meeting.