It’s up to the court whether Khaleda will contest in the election: Quader

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made it clear that the issue of BNP chief's participation in the election is subject to the court’s judgment. The court would be able to clarify this better.

He made the statement attending the golden jubilee and first alumni reunion programme of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall in Dhaka University as the chief guest. He is an alumnus of the residential hall.

The AL general secretary also lauded the prime minister’s leadership, saying, “BNP does politics for the development of their own pockets when Sheikh Hasina does it for the development of the people. We don't care who says what.”