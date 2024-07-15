Quota reform movement: Protesters announce new programme

The new programme was announced Monday night when the clash between the demonstrators and Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders and activists stopped in Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall area of Dhaka University.

Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of “anti-discriminatory student movement”, the platform that has been leading the movement, announced the programme from the pavement of the road adjacent to Curzon Hall of the university at 9:40 pm.

Earlier, the demonstrators wanted to go to the Central Shaheed Minar to announce their programme but the police members at Doyel Chattar stopped them.