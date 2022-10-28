Bangladesh-Japan expects to elevate bilateral relations to ‘Strategic Partnership’ level

At the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the ever-growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and particularly highlighted the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan in May 2014, when Bangladesh prime minister and her the then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe elevated the bilateral relations between the two countries to “Comprehensive Partnership” level.

Besides, during the then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Bangladesh in September 2014, the two countries forged deeper economic partnership under BIG-B.

The visiting Japanese assistant minister expected that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Japan in the year of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Japan friendship would be a milestone in the history of Bangladesh-Japan bilateral relations.