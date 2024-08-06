109 killed in clashes in a single day

Centering the ‘March to Dhaka’ programme of the Students Against Discrimination, protesters had gathered at Kajla area of Jatrabari in the capital yesterday afternoon, Monday. They were chanting various slogans against the government.

At one point members of the law enforcement agencies started firing at them. Many were killed in this. Sources from Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that 30 people who were shot dead had been brought to the hospital from Jatrabari area.

At the last minute of the one-point announced by Students Against Discrimination being met, at least 109 people were killed in clashes at different parts of the country including capital Dhaka. There is an upazila parishad chairman and two union parishad chairmen among the deceased.

Earlier, Prothom Alo published news of 98 deaths till Sunday midnight. There came news of 16 more deaths at the dead of the night. With that, the total tally of death on Sunday stood at 114. Including all, the total death toll in 21 days starting from 16 July to 5 August stands at 440.