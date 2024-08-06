109 killed in clashes in a single day
Centering the ‘March to Dhaka’ programme of the Students Against Discrimination, protesters had gathered at Kajla area of Jatrabari in the capital yesterday afternoon, Monday. They were chanting various slogans against the government.
At one point members of the law enforcement agencies started firing at them. Many were killed in this. Sources from Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that 30 people who were shot dead had been brought to the hospital from Jatrabari area.
At the last minute of the one-point announced by Students Against Discrimination being met, at least 109 people were killed in clashes at different parts of the country including capital Dhaka. There is an upazila parishad chairman and two union parishad chairmen among the deceased.
Earlier, Prothom Alo published news of 98 deaths till Sunday midnight. There came news of 16 more deaths at the dead of the night. With that, the total tally of death on Sunday stood at 114. Including all, the total death toll in 21 days starting from 16 July to 5 August stands at 440.
37 bodies at DMCH
As many as 37 bodies arrived at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) between 11:00 am and 8:00 pm yesterday, Monday.
According to sources of the hospital, bodies of Rasel, 25, Abdur Rahman, 22, Saiful Islam, 22, Abu Ishak, 24, Azmat, 40, Yasin Sarker, 24, Shahin, 28, Sohel, 22, Hamidur Rahman, 22, Shaon, 13, Riton, 32, Abdul Hannan, 50, Monowar, 50, Abdun Noor, 24, along with 16 other unidentified bodies had arrived from Jatrabari.
Bodies of Rakib, 22, and Manik Mia, 26, have been brought from Chankharpool. The body of Raihan, 22, arrived from Badda and the body of another man named Rony, 28, came to this hospital from Bangshal area.
Apart from this, bullet-ridden bodies of three unidentified people have also been brought to the hospital. But, it was not know where they had been shot.
According to Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, 500 people with various injuries including bullet wounds were brought to the hospital. Of them, 70 have been admitted to the hospital.
An eye-witness of the incident at Jatrabari, Md Shoaib told Prothom Alo from Dhaka Medical College Hospital, “After saying the Zuhr prayers, we were standing in front of the Jatrabari police station. The police suddenly opened fire on us.
"I saw at least 10 to 15 people lying dead before the police station. When the shooting stopped later, we carried out the bodies lying in front of the police station," he added. Witnesses said that the protesters attacked the police station in the afternoon.
More to follow...