President asks police to be more vigilant in preventing terrorism, drugs

Terming the ‘police station’ as the preliminary center for people to get legal assistance, he categorically asked the police personnel to work with dedication in providing the expected services to the endangered people who has to come to the police station.
Abdul Hamid also urged to treat them humanely and no person should be subjected to undue harassment when coming to the police station.
He put emphasis on building a people-friendly law enforcing system by involving more people amid various programmes including community policing, beat policing, open house day and so on.
The crime control would be much easier for the police if they could gain people’s trust by developing cordial relations with them, the president felt.
“There is no alternative to enhance skills and capabilities of police to meet the growing challenges of different cybercrimes, including financial crime and cyber-bullying, along with traditional crime,” he observed.
President Hamid said Bangladesh Police must also be ahead to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution, being proactive in suppressing crime through incorporation and use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data etc.
On spreading drug abuse in the country, the president called upon people of all classes and professions to build a social movement against drugs.
“Bangladesh Police should be more proactive in suppressing juvenile crime. I request parents, guardians and families to play a responsible role in this connection also,” he added.
Police has to acquire capabilities to meet contemporary challenges through research and innovation in various fields.
Mentioning that the government has implemented various programmes for the development and modernisation of the Bangladesh Police, president Hamid said the police force should be coped with the developed Bangladesh concept 2041.
“Remember, people should not be afraid of . . . May people love you. You know, people respect the police in many countries. You too learn to earn respect”, the president quoted Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as saying at his inaugural address of the first Police Week at Rajarbagh Police Lines on 15 January, 1975.
By reminding the words of Bangabandhu’s deep sense of compassion and love for the people, president Hamid added: “I want to say that you should treat people humanely, treat them well. Always listen carefully to their problems and provide necessary assistance”.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, senior secretary of Public Security Division of Home Ministry Md Aminul Islam Khan, secretaries concerned to Bangabhaban, inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and senior police officers were also present.
Later, president Abdul Hamid attended a photo session with the senior police officers.