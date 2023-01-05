President asks police to be more vigilant in preventing terrorism, drugs

President M Abdul Hamid Wednesday asked the police officers to be more alert and vigilant in preventing militancy, terrorism and drug abuse.

“You (police) must perform your duties with dedication ... You should be more alert and vigilant in preventing militancy, terrorism and drug abuse,” he told the police officials, gathered at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Wednesday evening on the occasion of “Police Week-2023”.

Highlighting the various activities of the government for the development and modernisation of Bangladesh police, the president directed the police force to develop their respective efficiency to face the future challenges.

He also advised them to work with honesty and devotion for the welfare of the country and its people, being motivated with the spirit of the Liberation War.

Appreciating the role of the police in maintaining law and order across the country, the president said it should be ensured that no justice seekers are harassed anyway.