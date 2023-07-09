EC suspects flouting rules in data storage leads to leak

The election commission has said an agency has stored personal information of citizens flouting rules, resulting in data leak due to weakness of their website.

The election commission, however, has not mentioned the name of the agency.

Officials of NID registration wing of the election commission made the claim at a press conference at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 171 agencies use information of citizens' National Identity (NID) stored at the election commission.

The agencies include birth and death registration of the local government and registrar general office.

