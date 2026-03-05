New BB governor has a serious conflict of interest, appointment must be cancelled: TIB
The newly appointed governor of Bangladesh Bank has a serious conflict of interest, Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said on Thursday.
The organisation has drawn the government’s attention to the need to cancel the appointment of the new governor.
Iftekharuzzaman also said that as a result, Bangladesh Bank would be deprived of the opportunity to fulfil its responsibilities as a regulatory authority. Therefore, leaving Bangladesh Bank in the hands of such leadership for the next five years cannot be acceptable under any circumstances.
He made these remarks while responding to questions at a press conference held at the TIB office in Dhanmondi at around 11:30 am today, Thursday.
TIB organised the press conference to present its recommendations to the new government.
At the press conference, a journalist asked about the appointment of the new governor of Bangladesh Bank and the possible connection with the return of controversial businessman S Alam to the country.
In response, Iftekharuzzaman said that it would be an even more serious matter if there is any conspiracy behind this, or any attempt to provide an opportunity to a particular vested group.
In that case, the government should conduct a completely impartial investigation and take appropriate action, he stated.
The TIB executive director further said that if, through the appointment initiative, a top-level individual or institution that was among those most responsible for plundering is restored to authority, it cannot in any way be beneficial for the state.
He urged the government to cancel the appointment of the governor of Bangladesh Bank and to take the initiative to appoint a new governor.
Responding to another question about forced reshuffles in various positions within the administration, Iftekharuzzaman said that if the government fails to resist the culture of “now it is our turn”, it will prove self-destructive for the government.
According to him, a single wrong step by the government will create an opportunity for its opponents.
Iftekharuzzaman also said that some steps taken by the government have generated hope among the people. At the same time, some instances are worrying. When a minister describes extortion as legitimate, when questions arise over the appointment of a governor to an institution such as Bangladesh Bank, and when the resignation of the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman along with the commissioners creates a controversial situation, it becomes clear that alongside possibilities there are also considerable risks.