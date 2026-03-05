New BB governor has a serious conflict of interest, appointment must be cancelled: TIB

Iftekharuzzaman also said that as a result, Bangladesh Bank would be deprived of the opportunity to fulfil its responsibilities as a regulatory authority. Therefore, leaving Bangladesh Bank in the hands of such leadership for the next five years cannot be acceptable under any circumstances.

He made these remarks while responding to questions at a press conference held at the TIB office in Dhanmondi at around 11:30 am today, Thursday.

TIB organised the press conference to present its recommendations to the new government.

At the press conference, a journalist asked about the appointment of the new governor of Bangladesh Bank and the possible connection with the return of controversial businessman S Alam to the country.