July Proclamation soon after reaching broader consensus: Mahfuj

Adviser Mahful Alam today said the proclamation of the July Revolution would be made after reaching a broader consensus in consultations with all stakeholders.

"The government will hold talks with all political parties next week over the July proclamation...we want to make it an inclusive and unified document," he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here.

The press briefing was held after a meeting of the Council of Advisers at the Chief Adviser's Office with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Adviser Mahfuj Alam said the government thinks if the declaration is made on part of the students without reaching a wider consensus, the current unity and stability of the country may be hampered.