Saima Wazed, daughter of PM Hasina, elected as WHO South-East Asia regional director

Saima Wazed, daughter of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was elected as the next World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for South-East Asia.

Member States voted to nominate Saima Wazed during a closed meeting at the seventy-sixth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia Region, the WHO said in a press release in its website.

The regional conference was held in New Delhi, capital of India, on Wednesday.