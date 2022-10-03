Bangladesh children subjected to worst forms of child labour: US labour department

Children in Bangladesh are subjected to the worst forms of child labour, including commercial sexual exploitation and forced labour in the drying of fish and the production of bricks, the US Department of Labor said in its new report published recently.

They also perform dangerous tasks in the production of garments and leather goods, the department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs in its 21st edition of the ‘Findings on the Worst Forms of Child Labor’ added, reports news agency UNB.